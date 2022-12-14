AeroGarden Bounty Elite LED Indoor Garden | $255 | Amazon



Do you have trouble keeping your plants alive? This indoor garden makes it so much easier to be a plant parent. The planter includes a 50W adjustable LED to simulate the full spectrum of sunlight for your planties. It can be set to automatic timers and the digital screen can display your garden’s vital statistics. You can also monitor the smart garden via the AeroGarden app or an Amazon Echo device to be reminded of when it’s time for plant food or to add water. And vacation mode keeps your plants healthy while you’re away from home for a while. Right now, it’s down 43%. Great for yourself or as a part of some indoor gardening gifts to the plant lover in your life.