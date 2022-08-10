Parallels Desktop | From $100 | Parallels

The Mac OS is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly and in most cases, it succeeds. Problems arise, however, w hen running into incompatibility issues with certain apps. Gosh, wouldn’t it be great to just hit a switch so you can boot up Windows on your Mac for those rare instances where the operating system is necessary ? Well, you can do exactly that with Parallels. T his software can literally save lives (exaggerated ), especially in a work environment when needing to use proprietary software with limited compatibility. Parallels D esktop starts at $100 per year.