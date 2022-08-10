Parallels Desktop | From $100 | Parallels
The Mac OS is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly and in most cases, it succeeds. Problems arise, however, when running into incompatibility issues with certain apps. Gosh, wouldn’t it be great to just hit a switch so you can boot up Windows on your Mac for those rare instances where the operating system is necessary? Well, you can do exactly that with Parallels. This software can literally save lives (exaggerated), especially in a work environment when needing to use proprietary software with limited compatibility. Parallels Desktop starts at $100 per year.