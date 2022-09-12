Micmonster AI Voiceovers: Lifetime Subscription | $59 | StackSocial

If you’re like me, you’re completely sick of that TikTok voice. You know the one. The one that haunts our dreams and will inevitably be the voice of the robot uprising. That one. Well, if you’re a creator, there are other options for your content. After subscribing to Micmonster AI Voiceovers, you’ll be granted access to a library of over 500 automated voices across 129 different languages. And the subscription is for a lifetime so it’s just a one-time purchase for $59.