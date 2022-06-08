Getflix Smart DNS & VPN: Lifetime Subscription | $50 | StackSocial



Ever find yourself unsure of what to watch? Have you fully exhausted every Netflix show available to you? Well with a VPN you can change your region to elsewhere around the globe, accessing a whole slew of new content. It’s easy to set up whether your device is a PC, laptop, mobile phone, or even video game console. StackSocial normally lists the lifetime subscriptio n to Getflix for $540 but has brought the price down to just $50. That’s a one-time fee for lifetime use of the service.