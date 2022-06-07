Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch | $225 | Best Buy

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker | $80 | Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Stainless Steel Smartwatch | $380 | Best Buy

Get your dad up and m oving off the couch this Father’s Day. Best Buy has a number of different smartwatches and fitness trackers on sale to make it easier for you to be a good child this year. The Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Smartwatch is a smartwatch designed for runners and is down $75. I have a Garmin myself and one of my favorite features is the Body Battery which tracks your energy levels based on a number of data points relating to your activity and rest. Maybe your dad though isn’t much a runner but still wants to track his fitness levels. The Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker is down $20. Perhaps though fitness really isn’t in his wheelhouse, in which case he might enjoy himself a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Stainless Steel Smartwatch to look stylish and answer calls and texts on—$50 off.

