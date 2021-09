Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4) | $10 | Amazon

Kingdom Hearts 3 (XBO ) | $10 | Amazon



Kingdom Hearts 3 is down to $10 today at Amazon. Considering that the RPG only came out a couple years ago, that’s a very low price. Kingdom Hearts 3 concludes the Disney/Final Fantasy hybrid trilogy that will most assuredly get another installment somewhere down the line.

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 01/04/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 08/16/2021.