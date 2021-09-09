Star Wars The Black Series Rey Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber | $265 | Entertainment Earth



Having to make due with Luke’s hand-me-down from the original series, it took the full length of all three movies in the new trilogy for Rey to finally get her very own lightsaber—in a lush awesome yellow nonetheless. And now finally, we can have it as well. The Black Series Force FX lightsabers are collector-grade beautiful pieces of work making use of advanced LEDs to create a realistic feel and look. Entertainment Earth has Rey’s lightsaber available to pre-order for $265. It is set to release in November of this year.