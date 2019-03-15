GAZEPAD Qi Charging Mouse Pad

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Mouse pads were big business back when dial-up modems were a thing, then they hit a long nadir around the same time that mouse balls went all but extinct. But you know what? I say it’s time for everyone to buy a mouse pad again, if for only one extremely 2019 reason: Qi charging.

Gazepad’s wireless charging mouse pad is a bit longer than most, but it uses that extra space to hide an invisible Qi charger on the righthand side. The only indication that there’s anything going on underneath the surface is a small LED light that changes colors when something is charging, as well as, of course, the charging cable that you plug into the top right corner (more on that cable later).

Photo: Shep McAllister

It’s not a totally revolutionary idea. There are a few other similar products out there — notably this one from Corsair — but Gaze nailed the little details that justify its $39 price tag. The leather comes in four understated hues, and they all look great while providing a smooth surface for your mouse. The Qi charger includes three coils, which means you have a lot more latitude about where you set your phone to activate charging. And thank the charging gods, they opted for a 90-degree USB-C cable instead of microUSB, and even include two different port locations on the mouse pad. Since USB-C is reversible, that means you have four possible configurations for plugging in the mouse pad, depending on how you organize your desk’s cables, which is an incredibly nice touch.

Now, to any mouse designers out there (particularly those at Apple) that are reading this. Let’s get some more Qi charging mice, please?