It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Self Kerr

8 Easy-to-Carry Outdoor Games to Schlep Around All Summer

Jolie Kerr
Filed to:Fun and Games
Fun and GamesGamesbeachOutdoor GamesOutdoors
5
Save
Illustration for article titled 8 Easy-to-Carry Outdoor Games to Schlep Around All Summer
Image: Angela Loria (Unsplash)

Outdoor games are a staple of summertime, and this summer, as we’re being encouraged to socialize more outside rather than inside, you may want to invest in a new game or two to play with your families, friends, neighbors, etc. But not all outdoor games are created equally, especially when it comes to ease of transport. So we rounded up eight outdoor games that fit two important criteria: They had to be relatively lightweight, and they had to come in an easy-to-carry bag.

Do you have a favorite portable outdoor game? Please tell us about it in the comments and we’ll round them all up!

Bucket Ball (<7 lbs)

Illustration for article titled 8 Easy-to-Carry Outdoor Games to Schlep Around All Summer
Bucket Ball | $60 | Amazon

They can call it “Bucket Ball” but we all know this is beer pong, right? Right.

Horseshoes (2.9 lbs)

There’s something very old time-y about playing a game of horseshoes, like you should be doing so while chewing on sassafras root and hitching up your britches.

Kadima (1.4 lbs)

Illustration for article titled 8 Easy-to-Carry Outdoor Games to Schlep Around All Summer

Kadima | $18 | Amazon

The best part about Kadima is when you go to the beach with two friends and then convince them to play each other so you can get some peace and quiet to read your romance novel.

Kan Jam (6.2 lbs)

Kan Jam is a mashup of corn hole, disc golf, and beer pong AND it lights up so you can play at night or just clap excitedly at it while exclaiming, “Oooooh prettttttyyyyy!!!”

Portable Cornhole (4.3 lbs)

Corn Hole | $34 | Amazon
Graphic: Jolie Kerr
I would tell you that I’m too much of a lady to make the obvious “cornhole” joke but you and I both know that is a lie, and I’m committed to the truth in journalism, so.

Ring Toss (2.1 lbs)

The ring toss is a classic of the lawn games genre, and this little set is a great choice because it comes with different style rings (rope and plastic) that make play either more challenging or easier, so you can customize the rules of the game based on the age and skill-level of the players.

Tumbling Timbers (27.7 lbs)

This is, essentially, jumbo Jenga. It is also, technically, cheating for me to include it in this roundup because it’s too heavy to be considered “easy-to-carry” but the opportunity for me to encourage you to use the marker this set comes with to turn the blocks into Dirty Jenga is too much to resist.

Yard Dice (4.6 lbs)

Yard Dice | $26 | Amazon
Graphic: Jolie Kerr

These oversized wooden dice can be used to play any kind of dice game, but the most common use for them is Yardzee, which is Yatzee but just outside.

