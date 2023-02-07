5 Great Personal Care Products TSA Won't Take

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Checking your toiletries is a pain and there’s always the chance you’ll open your suitcase to find your favorite leave-in conditioner has leaked and is now adding hydration to your clothes. These travel-sized (3.4oz or less) products are here to save the day–and your dress shirts.

Get a 3-pack of this crowd-favorite acne wash to keep your pores in line on-the-go. Take 30% off the list price and bank two extras for later.

Tame strays and sculpt your favorite hairstyle with Aveda’s pomade. This product helps add shine and features a natural, soothing scent.

Murad’s vitamin C-rich day moisturizer lends a healthy glow to your complexion while keeping it safe from the sun and other environmental threats.

Argan oil is a key ingredient in this cult-classic hair treatment. Increase shine and fight frizz with just a small drop.

Add a little bit of everything to your dopp kit with this travel kit from Malin + Goetz. It comes with face wash, moisturizer, body wash, shampoo, and conditioner so you don’t have to rely on whatever the hotel has lying around.