5 Great Personal Care Products TSA Won't Take

Checking your toiletries is a pain and there’s always the chance you’ll open your suitcase to find your favorite leave-in conditioner has leaked and is now adding hydration to your clothes. These travel-sized (3.4oz or less) products are here to save the day–and your dress shirts.
Neutrogena Grapefruit Acne Wash | $28 | Amazon
Get a 3-pack of this crowd-favorite acne wash to keep your pores in line on-the-go. Take 30% off the list price and bank two extras for later.
Aveda Brilliant Humectant Pomade | $30 | Amazon
Tame strays and sculpt your favorite hairstyle with Aveda’s pomade. This product helps add shine and features a natural, soothing scent.
Murad Essential-C Facial Moisturizer | $62 | Amazon
Murad’s vitamin C-rich day moisturizer lends a healthy glow to your complexion while keeping it safe from the sun and other environmental threats.
Moroccanoil Treatment | $48 | Amazon
Argan oil is a key ingredient in this cult-classic hair treatment. Increase shine and fight frizz with just a small drop.
Malin + Goetz Essentials Kit | $34 | Amazon
Add a little bit of everything to your dopp kit with this travel kit from Malin + Goetz. It comes with face wash, moisturizer, body wash, shampoo, and conditioner so you don’t have to rely on whatever the hotel has lying around.