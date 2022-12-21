We may earn a commission from links on this page.

If you’re anything like me, you live in a small city apartment with a kitchen that can best be described as “quaint.” Make your tiny space a bit more enjoyable with these kitchen upgrades that won’t take up much room.

This bartender kit is perfect if you have a small space, but still like to entertain. It comes with a stand to keep everything together and can easily be placed in a cabinet until one of your guests requests a negroni sbagliato.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $43 on Amazon

Make smoothies, frozen drinks, and even ice cream with this compact blender from Ninja. Normally $120, it’s currently 25% off. If you’re blessed enough to have a dishwasher in your tiny kitchen, you can even throw this in there when you’re done using it.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $90 on Amazon

Advertisement

Cooking is more enjoyable when you have counter space. Extend your prep area with this small kitchen island that’s 31% off. Its width and depth are both under 2', making it perfect for squeezing into a tight space or small area you didn’t know what to do with. An added bonus? Storage!

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $105 on Amazon

Advertisement

Take 20% off this XL cold brew maker and then add Amazon’s additional 20% off coupon for a great deal on at-home coffee. It’s a perfect opportunity to save space on your counter by ditching your coffee maker. I did this last year and have zero regrets.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $31 on Amazon

Advertisement

This air fryer has completely replaced the oven as my go-to for cooking small meals and heating up leftovers–especially during summer when the oven doubles as an unwanted space heater in my studio apartment. It’s small, powerful, and makes french fries taste like they did at the restaurant. At 17% off, you just can’t beat it.