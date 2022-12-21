If you’re anything like me, you live in a small city apartment with a kitchen that can best be described as “quaint.” Make your tiny space a bit more enjoyable with these kitchen upgrades that won’t take up much room.
Mixology Bartender Kit | $43 | Amazon
This bartender kit is perfect if you have a small space, but still like to entertain. It comes with a stand to keep everything together and can easily be placed in a cabinet until one of your guests requests a negroni sbagliato.
Ninja Plus Blender | $90 | Amazon
Rechargeable Hand Warmers
Rechargable and reusable
These here are electric hand warmers that are rechargeable and reusable. They provide up to 12 hours of heat on a single charge and you can control the specific heat levels they are outputting.
Make smoothies, frozen drinks, and even ice cream with this compact blender from Ninja. Normally $120, it’s currently 25% off. If you’re blessed enough to have a dishwasher in your tiny kitchen, you can even throw this in there when you’re done using it.
Casual Home Sunrise Kitchen Island | $105 | Amazon
Cooking is more enjoyable when you have counter space. Extend your prep area with this small kitchen island that’s 31% off. Its width and depth are both under 2', making it perfect for squeezing into a tight space or small area you didn’t know what to do with. An added bonus? Storage!
Takeya Cold Brew Maker | $31 | Amazon
Take 20% off this XL cold brew maker and then add Amazon’s additional 20% off coupon for a great deal on at-home coffee. It’s a perfect opportunity to save space on your counter by ditching your coffee maker. I did this last year and have zero regrets.
Dash Tasti-Crisp™ Air Fryer | $50 | Amazon
This air fryer has completely replaced the oven as my go-to for cooking small meals and heating up leftovers–especially during summer when the oven doubles as an unwanted space heater in my studio apartment. It’s small, powerful, and makes french fries taste like they did at the restaurant. At 17% off, you just can’t beat it.