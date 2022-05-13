Allergies. Hay fever. The thing that the old commercial with the sensual 3D-animated bee is meant to treat. Whatever you call it, it plagues us throughout the year, but feels particularly awful now, right? Right. So whether you’re sneezing, coughing, have watery eyes, can’t breathe, are holding your breath, or physically feel your eyes swelling as you read this, you are likely more than a little uncomfortable. So here, we have a quick list of essentials for making it through the allergy season in one piece.



Listen, I can already hear you: Why not the lotion ones? After all, you’ll be using them so often... No. Absolutely not. The lotion leaves a weird residue on your hands, and if you have anything resembling oily or sensitive skin, you can’t predict the effect it will have on your skin. So Kleenex Anti-Viral Tissues are the perfect solution here. Regular facial tissues can be too thin, admittedly abrasive, and generally too wasteful when you’re blowing your nose left, right, and center. These anti-viral ones are thicker and more durable than your likely go-to. (Minus the weird texture of the lotion.) Plus, while allergies are just allergies, the anti-viral Kleenex can help prevent against cold and flu viruses that might compound them.



Rubbing your itchy eyes? Us too. But you shouldn’t have to sacrifice your makeup, comfort, or relationships with judgmental coworkers just because of a little red eye. (I, a person convinced she did not develop seasonal allergies until well into adulthood, is just beginning to learn this.) For days when I don’t wear my contacts, Visine Allergy Eye Relief Multi-Action Antihistamine & Redness Relief Eye Drops are it. They’re soothing and moisturizing and easy to use. Like, not intimidating at all. Oh, and they work, too.



There are so many things that a tub of regular old Vaseline can be used for: Removing lipstick! Healing cuts! But most of all, moisturizing. Dabbing a little Vaseline in the corners of your nostrils (sorry for saying nostrils) can go a long way, both in protecting delicate skin from future chafing and restoring your appearance for the Zoom meetings.



Not to be all Vesper Lynd, but there are air purifiers, and there are air purifiers. The Sans Air Purifier is the latter. Using SmartPure technology, the Sans model monitors the air and auto-adjusts filtration accordingly. If you’re curious about just how many viruses, allergens, harmful chemicals, odors, bacteria, and even mold is being cleared from your air in real-time, you’re able to check the air quality via its digital Air Quality Index display. Regardless of how much space you have, Sans can lighten the breathing load during peak allergy seasons, since it provides “coverage up to 1560 sq. ft. every hour or 780 sq. ft. every half hour.” It’s also doctor recommended and includes a five year warranty. Aah.

No, really. This air purifier can cover an enormous area of the house as it protects your loved ones from inhaling viruses, bacteria, dirt, dust, and more. Buy for $360 at Breathe Sans

Grown, cut, and assembled in California, it doesn’t get any more revitalizing than a Fresh Baby Blue Eucalyptus Bundle from Magnolia Supply Co. It comes with 8-10 stems, and my personal recommendation is this: Hang them on your shower head. As your showers lengthen in heat, intensity, and humidity while you beg your respiratory system to just act normally for once, the essence of eucalyptus will help open your nasal passages and increase air flow. Yes, this is why so many brands like Vicks have incorporated eucalyptus oil into their entire range of products. And when you’re not suffering from allergies, it’s just generally a refreshing thing to do. One caveat: The oil is not good for cats. So if you have a cat who thinks the bathtub is a good place to hang out, maybe stick to the Vicks Eucalyptus Rub for now.