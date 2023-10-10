48 Hour Flash Sale: Get Ready for the Holidays Early at Best Buy

Perfectly timed for all the early birds out there, the next 48 hours are filled with hundreds of deals at Best Buy on everything from laptops to appliances. Need a new pair of headphones? Take $120 off the Bose Headphones 700 for ultimate noise-canceling. Need a new sleek gaming laptop? For the next 48 hours only, take $400 off the 2023 16” Lenovo Legion Slim for a balance between work and play anywhere you go at a knockout price. Make sure to take a look at extra savings only for Best Buy Members while you’re there to get the most out of this flash sale.

Bose Headphones Deal: Save $120

HP Pavilion Deal: Save $250

Lenovo Legion Slim Deal: Save $400

RokuTV Deal: Save $50

48 Hour Flash Sale | Best Buy

These deals won’t last long, so take advantage while they’re available and check off those early gift lists. Maybe Santa will pick something up as a treat too.