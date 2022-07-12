1More ComfoBuds Mini Hybrid ANC Earbuds | $70 | Amazon



It’s time to get yourself a new set of earbuds. These 1More ComfoBuds mini hybrid ANC earbuds feature multiple levels of active noise canceling. So whether you hear the constant wind turbine of the plane you’re on or just a mild air conditioner running in the background, you can mask that out you you’re liking. Set them to Wind Noise Resistant mode to reduce the rumbling caused by the winding making contact with the earbuds. You can also set it to Pass-through mode when you need to hear your surroundings. Earbuds and charging case combined make for a total capacity of 18-24 hours of listening, depending on your use of ANC. You can even get yourself a full 90 minutes of use off just a 10-minute charge. They’re also 30% off for Prime Day.