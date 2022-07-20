SharkNinja | 15% off | Promo: INVENTORY15

Good morning shoppers! We’re keeping this Black Friday in July going strong with SharkNinja (Shark and Ninja) offering 15% off sitewide with the code INVENTORY15. Ninja’s got some overachieving small kitchen appliances, like their Ninja DualBrew Coffee System, which can handle grounds or pods. Perhaps you are eyeing this dope two basket air fryer to cook a full dinner fast. Shark has a good heaping handful of trendy cordless vacuums, like this one with DuoClean PowerFins, for breezing around the house. If you prefer to tell robots to do your bidding, the Shark robot vacuum has a self-emptying base that can hold 45 days worth of floor junk. Upgrade your space and breeze through checkout with 15% off.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy at Shark