13 Sunscreens For Protecting Your Hair and Scalp

Sunblock for the hair and scalp can take many forms, which is great because it gives you the flexibility to choose a formula that’s right for you. Like, the scalp sunscreen needs of a cool bald dude are different from the scalp sunscreen needs of someone who sports a hairstyle with a part, or parts—the cool bald dude will be better off with a spray SPF that he can use to quickly mist his entire dome, while the lady with the braids might find a solid sunblock is the easiest and least messy way to protect the exposed skin of her part. So! With that, here are 13 sunblocks for the hair and scalp. And your ears! Don’t forget to protect your ears!



Dry Shampoos with SPF

If you’re a regular user of dry shampoo, kill two birds with one stone and get a dry shampoo with built-in sunscreen to protect your scalp from the sun. Bonus! These formulas can also help to prevent colored hair from fading and brassiness.



Healium Hair Dry Shampoo

Supergoop Poof Part Powder SPF 45

Lightweight Sunscreen Mists

Spray-on sunscreens are super easy to apply, but they can weigh down hair or give it a greasy appearance. If you have thinner or more oily hair, look for a sunscreen mist—mists are lighter weight and won’t lay as heavily on your hair.



Coola Organic Scalp & Hair Sunscreen Mist SPF 30

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Face Mist Sunscreen Spray SPF 55

Spray-on Sunscreens for Scalps

You probably don’t need a spray-on sunscreen for scalps—regular old spray-on sunscreen will work just as well on your head as on your arms—but they exist in this world and we’re here rounding up hair sunblocks, so!



Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Defense Sunscreen Spray SPF 30

Banana Boat Sport Quik Dri Scalp Spray Sunscreen SPF 30

Sunscreen Sticks

Sunscreen sticks resemble gel-formula deodorants and are especially great for targeting parts or bald spots since they give you a lot of control.



Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Non-Greasy Sunscreen Stick for Face & Body SPF 70

Ocean Potion Suncare Dab-On Sport Stick SPF 50

Wild Cards

In addition to spray-on and stick-style scalp sunscreens (try saying that five times fast!) there are some rather outré options out there that are worth checking out, from brush-on mineral sunscreen powders, to shampoos and conditioners with SPF built right in.



Bee Bald Smooth Plus Daily Moisturizer With SPF 30 Sunscreen

Cremo Clear Sunscreen for Face, Hairline & Scalp SPF 30

Brush On Block Mineral Sunscreen Powder SPF 30

Waxhead Sun Defense Body Wash + Shampoo with Zinc Oxide

Quintessence Q-Sunshade Leave In Hair Conditioner and Scalp Protectant SPF 30