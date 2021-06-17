With Father’s Day coming around, your dad, or father figure, deserves something better than another tie or pair of socks. This year, step up your gifting game and get your dad a gift he’ll really use. Not all dads are the same, though, but they all have one thing in common, generally speaking: they love to host a good barbecue outdoors. Apart from the smell of smoke in the air, dads love a cold drink, preferably something strong, to keep up the good spirits. While you don’t have to show up with the most expensive gift, below are a few ideas that are affordably priced and perfect for any day this Father’s Day.

Marshall Kilburn II | $300 | Amazon

Nothing starts a party off like a good song, or a good playlist, actually. This retro-looking speaker may look like something your dad grew up with, but it’s all modern on the inside. It’s got Bluetooth 5.0 for a more stable connection from up to 30 feet away, and it’s got an impressive battery life of 20 hours. Whether he takes it to the beach or places it near the pool, there’s no need to worry as the Marshall Kilburn II is water-resistant and made to withstand splashes. It may not have a play and pause button or built-in smart assistant, but it does have knobs for the volume, bass, and treble. It’s also loud enough for any get-together.

Weber Original Kettle 18-inch Charcoal Grill | $99 | Amazon

The Weber Original Kettle 18-inch Charcoal Grill is a classic for a reason. If your dad’s grill is looking a bit worse for the wear, or you want to get him something easier to travel with, this grill is perfect. At 18 inches in diameter, it’s not the biggest grill out there, but it’s still plenty big for any backyard party, capable of holding nine burger patties at a time. The best part is that it’s easy to clean. With a simple flick of the bottom lid, the charcoal ash falls onto the ash catcher for easy disposal. And thanks to the two wheels, moving it around or traveling with it is not a hassle at all.

Bespoke Post Subscription | Bespoke

Bespoke Post knows a thing or two about men’s tastes, curating boxes each month made for men with different tastes and hobbies. The best kitchen knife I’ve ever owned, Lamson’s Chinese Vegetable Cleaver, came from Bespoke. I’ve also received a stylish rain jacket and a brass bolt-action pen. Each box is only $45 a month, and new boxes are added each month, so there’s always something new. I’ve seen boxes with whiskey glasses, camping chairs, meat cleavers, and almost anything else a dad could want. Boxes with cocktail mixes are very popular, too. Hint, hint.

Camp Chef Table With Legs | $105 | Amazon

No matter what, there’s never enough space to put everything when barbecuing. While some grills do have a side table to hold a few items, it doesn’t compare to a dedicated prep table. The Camp Chef Table With Legs is 38-inches-wide and has a comfortable height of 27-inches when fully assembled, making it a perfect companion for dads who need the extra space.

Luxardo Cherries | $24 | Amazon

The most popular whiskey cocktail is the Old Fashioned, a mix of whiskey, mineral water, granulated sugar, bitters. Old Fashioneds are served on ice and most often garnished with an orange peel and a cherry. The Luxardo Cherries are, hands down, the best cherries I’ve ever tasted, with a dark red color and unbelievable flavor that elevates any Old Fashioned to legendary status. For dads with a penchant for a good cocktail, this is sure to make a lasting impression.

GoSports Classic Cornhole Set | $100 | Amazon

The outdoor game popular at outdoor bars everywhere is a fun gift when people are over, especially if a few drinks in. Cornhole is a classic game that anyone can jump into and learn to play in an instant, though it can be tough to master, as evidence by the apparent existence of a professional cornhole competition on ESPN. Regardless, this set is great for some harmless fun and comes with two boards and eight bean bags — four red and four blue.

Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4 Can Cooler | $33 | Amazon

The Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4 Can Cooler is the ultimate camping chair, and it’s under $50. The chair is lightly cushioned for longer sitting sessions, which will come in handy for dads who like to smoke their meat and spend hours beside the smoker. Also on the chair is the required mesh cup holder and, most importantly, a built-in cooler under the left armrest that can hold up to four cans. After hours of grilling and hosting, your dad deserves a comfortable chair near his favorite drinks.

Raen Remmy Sunglasses | $170 | Raen

With all that grilling and being outdoors, the sun can become a nuisance. Thankfully, Raen’s Remmy sunglasses are a stylish solution that your dad will want to wear indoors. I have a pair of these, and I always get a ton of compliments, but they’re not just good-looking. The lenses keep the sunshine at bay with their 100% UVA/UVB protection.

Whiskey Peaks American Mountains Whiskey Glasses | $65 | Huckberry

Good whiskey tastes better in good glass. That’s a fact, and while there are good whiskey glasses to be found anywhere, none are as gorgeous and as inspiring as the American Mountains set of whiskey glasses from Whiskey Peaks. The set comes with four glasses made from handblown glass, each featuring a different American mountain peak: Half-Dome, Denali, Mt. Whitney, and Mt. Rainier. Now your dad can sip with a view.

Smirly Cheese Board and Knife Set | $66 | Amazon

For all the fancy dads out there who know their way around the cheese and cured meats section of the grocery store, the Smirly Cheese Board and Knife Set is an all-in-one gift for serving charcuterie. The set comes with a board made of light-colored wood, which has two compartments that can be pulled to add more items. A third drawer holds the cheese knives and other charcuterie board essentials. A separate fruit tray is also provided. Sometimes, a good cheese board is all anyone needs to have a good time, provided they have a drink in hand and good company.