Graphic: Shep McAllister

‘Tis the season for giving gifts to those you love …or maybe those you want to love. For the outdoorist in your life, that may be easier said than done; who knew outdoor gear was so pricey?! Hopefully you saw our first compiled list of great gifts for that outdoorsman in your life, but if you are still searching for more affordable options, read on for excellent outdoor gifts under $50.



Playing outside takes its toll on your skin and your lips are at the forefront of the beating. Thankfully, hikers and bikers can slather on this Lip Goo for a luxurious moisture bath. The secret is in the inclusion of CBD oil, a non-intoxicating marijuana extract. It provides bonus Vitamin A and Vitamin D to soothe cracked lips. Yes, it’s legal and no, it won’t get you high.



This featherlight backcountry stove weighs less than three ounces and costs a mere $45, making it an affordable-yet-useful inclusion to any outdoorsman’s gear quiver. It boils a liter of water in under four minutes which means campers can get that pasta made oh-so-quickly.



Sometimes hikers don’t want to pack a stove for an easy day hike and that’s when this food canister ($36) comes in handy. Thanks to a double wall vacuum insulated interior, you can put warm food inside and it will still be delicious and toasty hours later on the trail. Plus, Miir does good: for every product sold, they earmark a portion of the proceeds to go towards one of their charitable initiatives.







Although it looks like a basic cylinder of fabric, this small piece of merino wool called a Buff ($29-32) is easily the most versatile item in any outdoor enthusiast’s backpack. Soft, warm, and wind-resistant, it can be worn on your neck, over your head, around your wrist, or even used to wash dishes at camp. Heck, some desperate hikers have even enjoyed that soft-to-the-touch feeling against their nether regions when they realized their camp toilet paper had run out.







For less than the cost of a cup of coffee, backcountry enthusiasts can have an emergency blanket ($5) designed to keep them quasi-warm should the worst happen on the trail. Vacuum-metalized polyethylene reflects 90% of your body heat to help prevent hypothermia if you get stuck sleeping outside when you least expected.



No matter how you enjoy Mother Nature, there is a great chance you should be wearing a hat to keep the sun off your face. Thankfully, that hat can be a stunningly unique and colorful image of artist Rachel Pohl’s favorite outdoor scenes. We love the American Rivers Bear cap ($35) but really, it’s hard to go wrong. May we suggest stocking up?



The Big Burn: Teddy Roosevelt and the Fire That Saved America by Timothy Egan

On August 20, 1910 a massive wildfire swept the American West, ravaging portions of Washington, Idaho, and Montana. Forest rangers called in men from all over the country to battle the raging flames but no one had experienced anything quite like this devastation. Told from a deeply personal perspective, The Big Burn details those who fought the fires, as well as how their heroism combined with Teddy Roosevelt’s encouragement swayed public sentiment in favor of public lands.



Any backpacker will tell you that (one) of the worst things about eating a dehydrated meal is the leftover gunk that ends up all over your shirt sleeve. Sea to Summit combats this simply-yet-frustrating problem with an extra-long handled spoon ($9). It delves into the depth of the dehydrated meal bag so you can snag a bite of food without worry about wearing that marinara.



This redesigned classic multitool ($48) offers up everything you need and nothing you don’t. Pliers, wire cutters, a knife, and a saw are just some of the many options available, making this chunk of stainless steel a must-bring item for your favorite outdoorsman.



After reading through this entire list, are you still unsure what to gift? Consider a monthly subscription ($35) to Hiker Crate. Geared towards hikers and backpackers, the subscription specializes in gear, tools, and snacks. Boxes may include anything from trail granola to an ultralight hammock, so you’ll be surprised every month.

