Shop Anthropologie for All Your Holiday Decor and Get Up to 30% Off

Looking to outfit your home with holiday-centric goodies? Anthropologie has an up to 30% off sale going on right now. It's a great chance to pick up seasonal pieces before things start selling out, especially if you haven't done so already. That includes ornaments, garlands, wreaths, tabletop accents, and entryway décor. No matter what you need this year, you can probably find it on sale.

One of the standouts in the sale is the collection of woodland felt ornaments. These pieces have become yearly favorites because they’re soft, whimsical, and easy to mix with different color palettes. The monogram styles make them especially gift-worthy.

The juniper garland is another highlight and works well if you want greenery that looks realistic but doesn’t require the upkeep of fresh branches. It’s flexible enough to drape across a mantel, wrap around a banister, or use as a centerpiece runner. The texture and color make it feel high quality, and with the discount applied, it becomes easier to pick up multiple strands if you’re decorating larger areas of your home.

If you want something fun for the entryway, this Christmas cat doormat is one of the most eye catching pieces in this group. It has a cute, playful design that sets the tone right when guests arrive, and it makes a great gift for anyone who loves cats or quirky seasonal accents.

Don't miss out on this sale while it's still live. If you like to decorate for the holidays and save money (and who doesn't?) you should high-tail it on over to Anthropologie now.