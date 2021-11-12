37% Off Eufy RoboVac 15C | $176 | Amazon



Robot vacuums like this Eufy RoboVac 15C basically made me a cleaner person. Listen, the thing about them is that if you don’t keep your garbage off the floor, they’ll just get stuck on it, and then they’ll yell at you and then you have to untangle stuff from their brushes, and ugh, just terrible. But if you keep the floor picked up and let these guys run on a schedule, you’ll basically never have to sweep again!

This particular robot has 2000Pa suction, it’s super quiet, and can handle up to medium-pile carpets. It’ll charge itself, and it’s got variable cleaning power so it’s not going full blast on a barren floor, and that’s rad.