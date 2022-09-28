iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO | $507 | 22% Off | Amazon

Robot vacuum this, robot vacuum that—you are a fool if you haven’t at least investigated what a robot vacuum can do for you and your family. iRobot’s Roomba i4 + EVO is legit super smart—this vacuum empties itself using its automatic dirt disposal, and knows to recharge itself in order to finish the job it started. A recent update introduc ed imprint mapping, so this little guy can memorize the floor patterns of each room. Unique bristles keep pet hair from snagging on the brushes. Speaking of , smart sensors will keep your robot pet (Roomba) away from your actual pet (Fluffy). Pretty smart, if you ask me! Take 22% off and take your mind off vacuuming for a while.