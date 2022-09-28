iRobot Roomba i4+ EVO | $507 | 22% Off | Amazon
Robot vacuum this, robot vacuum that—you are a fool if you haven’t at least investigated what a robot vacuum can do for you and your family. iRobot’s Roomba i4 + EVO is legit super smart—this vacuum empties itself using its automatic dirt disposal, and knows to recharge itself in order to finish the job it started. A recent update introduced imprint mapping, so this little guy can memorize the floor patterns of each room. Unique bristles keep pet hair from snagging on the brushes. Speaking of, smart sensors will keep your robot pet (Roomba) away from your actual pet (Fluffy). Pretty smart, if you ask me! Take 22% off and take your mind off vacuuming for a while.