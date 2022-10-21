Rubbermaid FastTrack Closet Shelving Kit | $184 | Amazon

You may wish you had bigger cl osets but perhaps you’re just not using your space as optimally as you can. This closet kit is fully customizable using expandable shelving and telescoping rods to fit your setup and give you that extra space you need. Capitalize on the vertical space you’re granted with rods placed above each other to fit more hung items. Or maybe you need more shelves for your various shoes and other what-have-you s. The kit is 6% off right now at Amazon so you can save both some space and some cash.