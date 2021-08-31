Persona 5 Strikers (Switch) | $38 | Amazon

You’ll never see it coming! Okay, actually you probably saw it coming. Now that it’s been a year and a half since the launch of Persona 5 Strikers, the game is constantly going on and off sale. It’s now down to $38 on Switch at Amazon. Persona 5 Strikers is half spinoff, half sequel. It continues the story of the Phantom Thieves, but get rid of turn based gameplay and swaps in Dynasty Warriors-esque action. If you love the characters and world of Persona 5, you’ll likely love this sort of summer vacation special. I’m also running out of Persona 5 jokes, so I hope they stop making spin-offs soon so nobody realizes I recycle the same two references over and over again for these write-ups. We seem to be in the clear for now.

This post was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 04/05/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 08/31/2021.