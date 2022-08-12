Simply Essential 2-Piece Cast Iron Fry Pan Set | $12 | 40% Off | Bed Bath & Beyond

Be not afraid of the cast iron pan. T his duo is a spicy $12 at Bed Bath & Beyond, and you’re not a home chef until you master one. The good news is they’re much easier to maintain than you think—especially since this 8" and 10" duo are preseasoned, so you can get right to cooking. Cast iron pans are multi-use—roast a chicken in the 10" pan, grill-then-sear atop a barbecue, or take a shakshuka from stovetop to oven to finish up. Again, maintenance on a preseasoned pan is ridiculously easy—just swipe oil over it to “re- season” it after use, and for $12, these are the perfect way to level up in the kitchen.