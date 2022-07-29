Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless Inkjet Printer | $70 | 30% Off | Amazon

Hey, I went through college without a printer and it was not convenient to run to the printing stations every time I needed to print 10 page papers with professors’ stringent specifications (some love double-sided, some hate double-sided—what are ya gonna do ). Part of Amazon’s Off to College Essentials , this Canon Pixma uses wi-fi to print from your phone, laptop, or tablet. Use the scanner to organize all your important documents in one place, and the copier to photocopy the scripts for the actors in your one- act thesis play. With super fast speeds you’ll be out the door to class in no time!