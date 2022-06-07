Eufy Cordless Vacuum | $160 | Amazon | Promo Code eufyS11US



This lightweight, low-profile cordless vacuum will help you clean behind and under all the nooks and crannies in your home. It comes with a number of attachments to make any kind of cleaning job doable and when you’ve got a real tough mess, you can set it to use all 120AW of suction power for 8 minutes of forceful and fierce cleaning. Though, you don’t have to clean out your wallet to get one. If you clip the coupon on the item page, you can bring the price down by $40. The deal doesn’t stop there, however. At checkout, be sure to enter the code eufyS11US for an additional $50 off. That’s $90 down from the original price of $250.