Xbox Series S | $299 | Amazon



I started out playing Halo Infinite (which is currently on sale) on my Xbox One and I thought it looked pretty good. After purchasing the Xbox Series S, it’s a whole new game. Not just the graphics, but everything about the game moves differently. Especially in multiplayer. I was one of those people thinking, “how much better can it really be?” It’s most definitely night and day. Gaming on one of those beefed-up 4k TVs without this next-gen Xbox is simply blasphemy. Also, stream 4k movies and TV shows from your favorite apps. It’s a no-brainer to purchase the digital version that is $200 less than the elusive disc version. If you’re seeking some Fortnite and Rocket League goodies, this might be the version for you.