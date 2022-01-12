17" HP Laptop | $550 | HP

Cheap laptops are cool, cheap laptops with gigantic screens are even cooler. This Ryzen 7-powered windows machine from HP, normally $700, has been marked down to $550 right now. In addition to a 17" 1080p screen, it’s also got integrated AMD Radeon graphics, 8GB of RAM, a super fast 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6 network card, and more, and it’s battery will hold a charge for up to 8 hours and 15 minutes. For ports it has a single USB-C port and two USB A ports—all support up to 5Gbps data transmits, as well as a 1/8" headphone jack and an HDMI 1.4b port—kind of outdated, but if you’re just throwing video up on a projector in your back yard or something, it’s just fine. And hey, it’s a $550 laptop! This machine has more than enough power to do your regular day-to-day computing and some light gaming or streaming, and it will absolutely help you finally record your life story for posterity.