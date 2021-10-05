THE CHOPPER: Full-Body Workout | $120 | StackSocial

Only one tool is going to help you learn to swing your weapon down on your enemy’ s skull and that’s THE CHOPPER. This piece of equipment is shaped like an axe and utilizes chopping motions to improve cardio and strength. Get a full body workout a s you practice your battlecry and downward thrust your mighty rubber blade. While only 4 pounds, this tool provides multiple weight loads based on how you grip it. But you already knew that. You’re a warrior who is no stranger to the axe. So hone your warrior spirit even further for just $120 and be ready for anything at the next town you pillage.