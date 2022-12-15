Huanuo Lap Desk | $48 | Amazon

This thing KICKS ASS. It’s a lap desk that has it all. Room for your laptop, mousepad, a tablet, phone, and pen holder. It’s even got a wrist pad to lean on and a cushioned underside. Now you will never have to leave bed again. the hard surface will allow your laptop’s fan to actually do its job as opposed to warming up your lap or blanket, causing the thing to overheat. You can even use it out of bed too (but I don’t know why you’d ever get out) if you want to use it on the couch or at your desk or even travel with it. Amazon has the lap desk for 31% off at the moment so go ahead and pick it up for yourself or as a nice holiday gift for a loved one who works from home.