It's all consuming.
Kitchen

With A $1400 Saving, This Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator Is The Perfect Place For Food At An Excellent Price

This thing has space for days, a built-in water pitcher and ice maker, and more.

By
Jason Coles
Comments (1)
Not only does it keep food cool, but it looks cool too.
Image: Jason Coles

A good fridge is a hard thing to beat, and this Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator takes everything you know about fridges and just upgrades, and it’s currently $2399 thanks to a $1400 saving. This fridge has a special built-in water filter and pitcher, an ice-making function, a customizable middle drawer temperature, and plenty of space too.

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator | $2399 | $1400 Off

The Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator is proof that nothing’s cooler than being cool, actually, and that the embodiment of that ideal is a fridge. Are we just writing this because we’re hungry? Who can say, but it’s definitely an incredible fridge at a great price either way. 

