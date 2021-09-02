No More Heroes III (Switch) | $50 | Walmart, GameStop

Over ten years after the second, No More Heroes finally has its third installment. After a delayed release schedule do the the ongoing you-know-what, the game dropped at last on August 27th of this year. This anime hack and slash adventure puts you in control of the best named video game protagonist to date—Travis Touchdown. Use his Beam Katana to take down alien baddies while talking a whole lot of smack. Save $10 when you buy the game at either GameStop or Walmart.