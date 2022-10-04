GE Immersion Blender | $49 | 25% Off | Amazon

Among Amazon’s top selling hand blenders is this nifty, high tech immersion blender—a kitchen invention you didn’t know you really needed. Currently, this blender is 25% off—with attachments included! Blend with the immersion attachment for silky smooth salad dressings and aiolis, or to create a cohesive soup. The whisk attachment will whip egg whites for meringues (stiff peaks!), and the chop attachment will ... chop vegetables with ease (idk what to tell you, it chops). One-hand use makes this useful for hectic baking projects—500 watts of power in YOUR HAND. It’s dishwasher safe too, so cleanup is a snap. You could buy this for $49 without the attachments, or you could spend that same $49 and get the attachments with this deal. Can’t wait to see what you blend up.