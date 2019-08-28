Which Halloween Costume Should I Buy For My Dog?

Graphic : Ana Suarez

Buyrone Buyrone Tyrone is a majestic 11-year-old Yorkie who deserves internet fame. Until then, his mom needs your help picking out what things to buy in order to spoil him. Prev Next View All

Did you know I have a dog named Tyrone and I am very obsessed with him? If you didn’t, well, now you do. I convinced my boss to let me write about Tyrone, once again, this time, asking for help in buying him a Halloween costume. I know, it’s a bit early, but we need time to narrow down our options.

Some dogs don’t like to wear clothing, but Tyrone loves to wear t-shirts, because he only weighs eight pounds, so they help him stay warm. I can confirm he looks very handsome and adorable when he is wearing clothing, but he did poop on some pajamas I bought him once, so I don’t buy him anything that goes near his tail now.

Photo : Ana Luisa Suarez

Now, similar to our Co-op and Buy Committee posts, I am writing this article with the intention of getting some feedback from our readers. Unlike those two series, I am going to provide all of the options I’m currently considering (but feel free to shout out a costume if you think Tyrone will look cute in it).

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Let’s get this out of the way now, Tyrone would look so damn cute as a teddy bear, it might actually be illegal. Please confirm or deny these thoughts.



Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Tyrone has seen all of the Jurassic Park movies, sans Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom since that was an awful movie. If he can’t dress up Jeff Goldblum shirtless, being a raptor for Halloween is the 2nd best option.

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

I want this costume because it looks like the giraffe is eating the dog’s head. I need to laugh at this in person.

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Tyrone, Tyrone, Tyrone. Just practicing in case this costume wins. I’ll practice my moves so we can nail the “Banana Boat Song (Day-O)” scene.

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

One year for Halloween, I was Tommy Pickles (yes, I wore a diaper). I feel that means Tyrone should dress up at Tommy’s favorite dinosaur, Reptar.

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

This Frisco Lobster Dog & Cat Costume is an option solely so I can say “bring in the dancing lobsters” before I introduce Tyrone to everyone on Halloween.

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Now, Tyrone is 11 years old, so he is technically a senior, but his only experience with Ghostbusters is when the kids on Stranger Things all dressed up for Halloween. He would look 10/10 cute in this, though.

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Previously, Tyrone has been a hot dog for Halloween. That was a so-so costume. Cheeseburgers are better, therefore, I imagine this costume is better too.

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Now, normally, I’d never buy anything from Amazon without any reviews. Then again, I did buy the Thanos swimsuit and that worked out fine. I have seen this chicken head costume no less than 20 times and I cackle every single time I see it. It had to be a contender.