Home Goods

WFH Just Got a Little Cuter With This 85% Off Wayfair Desk

A sleek desk for small spaces that looks and feels professional!

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Azalya 44'’ Desk | $90 | 85% Off | Wayfair

We’re all still kind of working from home—or at least we’re hybrid-remote for the time being. It’s important to think of your home workspace as a workspace. Not your bed, not your kitchen table, but a place where you only do work, even if its a small area of your apartment. This 44"-across desk is a perfect for small WFH spaces and is currently 85% off at Wayfair. It even has cable management so your space feels organized, even if you aren’t. Store your notepad in the drawer, pull up a comfy seat, and feel a little more professional on that work Zoom.

