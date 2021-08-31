Red Dead Redemption 2 (XBO) | $30 | Microsoft Store (XBL Gold Members)



Well there, pardner. It’s the end of the line for you. Here’s what you and me’s is gonna do. We go to the town square and stand back to back. Then we each take 10 paces. At the end of your paces, you’ll find a laptop and you can use it to download Red Dead Redemption 2 for $30 at the Microsoft Store, so long as you are an Xbox Live Gold member. I reckon it’s the most rootinest tootenst cowboy vidya game on this side of the Mississippi. While you do that, I’m gonna go take a bath. Anyways, then one of us will shoot the other and kill them. Forgot about that part. Actually, scratch that, let’s just play Red Dead Online together, amigo.

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 05/03/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 08/31/2021.