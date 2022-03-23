Cash.App Free Tax Filing | $0 | Cash.app

Are you as nervously watching the calendar as I am? Tax day is rushing down the mountain, a gathering avalanche, and you haven’t done them yet. It’s not just the uncertainty and the fear of owing money, it’s the fact that there are organizations that profit off of it, and actively lobby to keep you beholden to their schemes. Well, I’m sure Cash.App Taxes, formerly Credit Karma Taxes, also profits somehow, someway, but for you, the user, in a very stressful time of year, it may be what you need. Cash.App promises the preparation of your taxes will not involve any changing hands of money, no matter what your tax situation looks like. Go take a look, and judge for yourself whether this free offering is for you, and hey, let us know if it worked out for you.