Up to 60% off Patio Furniture | Wayfair



With backyard parties here, it can’t hurt to revamp your patio. Cookouts and lounging in sunlight are some of the best things about the summer months. I’m fortunate to have a backyard, and even if it’s just my dog and me, I want comfort while catching a few rays. Wayfair is offering up to 6 0% off its patio furniture.

A good umbrella is crucial. We like the shine, but we don’t like sunburns. This Pure Garden one from Market Umbrella. It’s also a best-seller and 55% off. Enjoying a cold beverage and relaxing in an Adirondack chair is the height of summertime luxury. This wood one is from Highland Dunes, comes in multiple colors, and is a customer favorite at 38% off. An adorable metal Bistro Set adds a touch of class and whimsy to any backyard. And, of course, a hammock chair is the only way to tackle your “to read” pile. This Alva one comes in three brilliant hues, has a matching pillow, and is a top-rated item. There are over 20,000 pieces in this sale, so there’s plenty to choose from to spruce up your space.