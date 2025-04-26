Wayfair’s Way Day Preview Sale Is Live — Save Up to 80% Off Before the Main Event

Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year is almost here, but you don’t have to wait to score huge deals. The Way Day Preview Sale is officially live, giving you early access to up to 80% off furniture, home decor, mattresses, kitchen essentials, and more. It’s the perfect time to refresh your space for spring—and beat the rush before Way Day officially kicks off.

Way Day | Wayfair

Whether you’re upgrading your patio for warmer weather, swapping out your sofa, or finally grabbing that area rug you’ve been eyeing, Wayfair has major markdowns across every room in your home. Expect deep discounts on top brands, fast shipping, and a ton of limited-time steals that probably won’t stick around once the main Way Day event launches.

From cozy sectionals and outdoor dining sets to new bedding, lighting, and storage solutions, everything you need for a home makeover is already on sale. And with prices slashed as much as 80%, you can afford to go big without blowing your budget.

Advertisement

The Way Day Preview Sale runs through April 28, but some of the best deals will sell out fast—so don’t wait to grab your favorites!