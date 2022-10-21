Flash Deal Fridays | W ayfai r

It’s that time of ... week ... again. It’s Flash Deal Friday at Wayfair, and if you need to make a big furniture or home purchase, this is your chance. These deals range from fancy couches to outdoor decor and beyond—keep an eye out for some cute desk organizers and lamps too.

Ohhhhhh, you think this is a normal armchair? Think again, kid, it’s a reclining armchair. Available in a bunch of neutral colors and some funky ones, this versatile armchair looks quite nice, and converts for maximum comfort.

A very, very nice-looking TV stand that can support TVs up to 60". Store your precious physical media and Blu-ray player in the side cabinets and open shelves. Now you’re movie night royalty.

Yeah, I’m thinkin’ it’s a big-ass plant. This monstera is available in three sizes—the smallest is only $66. The monstera’s broad leaves bring texture and greenery to even the gloomiest of spaces.

Y our dirty laundry doesn’t have to be ugly. This unassuming hamper sits comfortably in small spaces and folds up when not in use. Pull the fabric lid over it to hide your laundry: no one will even notice.

If you bought the mattress, but not the headboard, this upholstered bed is a sleek, minimalist addition to your bedroom. The center of the bed frame is so solid , you won’t even need a boxspring.