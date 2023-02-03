Wayfair’s Flash Deal Fridays Are Wonderful

Flash Deal Fridays | Wayfair
Flash Deal Friday comes once a week—and this week, it looks like Wayfair’s focusing on outdoor stuff, area rugs, and ottoman poofs. We’ve found the stuff at this sale that you’ll actually want to buy—plus some unusual picks that stand out among a sea of beige area rugs. Shall we?
2-Person Bar Height Dining Set | $148
Live with just two people? Have the tiniest kitchen this side of the Mississippi? This set is great to create vertical dimension—and dining space—in small spaces.
Casey-Rae 8 - Light Dimmable Kitchen Island Square / Rectangle Chandelier | $303
Am I wild for putting a chandelier on this list? Maybe. But it’s 50% off and I have not seen anything like it for sale at Wayfair. Live your Real Housewives fantasy and install this baby above your kitchen island.
Edwin 59'’ Media Console | $240
Here’s something more reasonable: a very functional TV console with an asymmetrical groove to it. It can support TVs up to 60", and can support you through your console gaming journey.
Brandsville Rectangle Mirror | $118
This sleek rectangle mirror can be hung or propped up, and will give you a confidence boost during all your outfit pics. If you’re feeling freaky and ambitious, you can also hang it horizontally.
Akira Polyethylene (PE) Wicker 4 - Person Seating Group with Cushions | $722
Yeah, it’s winter, but that means patio stuff is on sale: including this 53% off four-seater outdoor set. This all-in-one set includes a couch, two seated ottomans, and a table—and though it’s cold, you can bask in the idea of spring to come.
Orren Ellis Coffee Table | $217
Finally, a sensible coffee table to add some texture to your space. It’s 31.5” across: not huge, but enough to draw the eye and be a great place to put some coasters. And this flash deal? 38% off, dude.