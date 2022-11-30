We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Cyber Week | Up to 70% Off | Wayfair

Did you get caught up in all that shopping and Wayfair’s Cyber Monday sale? No worries—the home goods giant is continuing the sale with up to 70% off sitewide. Plus, they’re adding new sales throughout the week—so it’s worth checking it out. Here are some really good deals across categories that we’ve found during this ongoing Cyber Sale.

This mattress sale is wild—up to 60% off! This Casper Sleep Element is a standout: a medium-firm, low-motion-transfer mattress in a box. The “Airscape foam” promotes breathability and coolness while sleeping.

The KitchenAid Stand Mixer is always a good gift—or a gift for yourself, since during the holiday season they’re always on sale. This one can fit eight dozen cookies at once, and is considered a heavy-duty mixer.

A small discount on a very-good couch. Supported by solid wood, this is the hybrid mattress of sofas: high-density foam with pockets of coils inside. The result is comfy!

This sale is an opportunity to buy some little accents for your home. These solid wood floating shelves are super cute for displaying knick-knacks and other small stuff.

The holidays are also a great time to snoop around for vacuum sales. The Dyson V8 is the cheapest it’ll be for a while. Great for cleaning up after animals on hardwood floors or upholstery, or just for everyday dusting.

Another super-practical Cyber Monday buy? This washer/dryer set from GE. They have a large capacity: 11 - 13 large bath towels worth. That’s super specific, but just know they can tackle a mountain of laundry in one go.