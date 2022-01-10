EufyCam 2C Pro 2-Cam Kit | $260 | Amazon

Outdoor smart security cams vary wildly in price and quality, and it’s hard to know which one to pick, if you’re just getting into it. Do you want something that’s basically disposable that will give you cruddy picture and no features but costs less than Smash Bros. Ultimate on sale? Or do you want a detailed image, lots of features, and integration with all the major smart home assistants? If it’s the latter, you probably want something like the EufyCam 2C Pro 2-cam kit, which is on sale right now for $60 off at Amazon. It’s the perfect thing to watch your grass grow with or, I don’t know, get alerted about trespassers or packages.

I looked at this kit for Gizmodo way back in the halcyon days of 2020, and my take then was that this was an easy-to-use, nice-looking camera kit that produced sharp video and works well with HomeKit Secure Video. It takes some tinkering to get decent battery life out of the cameras if you choose to connect them to Apple’s ecosystem (I get about a month and a half out of them these days) , and you’ll lose features, but the plus side is that when they’re set up that way, paid iCloud subscription users get 10 days of free recording storage. You can also make up for any battery deficiencies with this Eufy solar panel, which, wouldn’t you know it, costs the $60 you save on this camera deal!

On the Eufy Security app side, more features were introduced since my original review, including a handy privacy filter that blacks out parts of the video so you’re not creeping on your neighbors, for instance, and you can even connect the cameras to your NAS using Real-Time Streaming Protocol. I’ve never been equipped to test this feature, sadly, but it sounds neat.