Uncahome Bidet Attachment for Toilet | $40 | Amazon

Folks, it’s time we Americans get on board with the rest of the world. Toilet paper is a terrible way to clean yourself after making poo poo–at least on its own. I was a bidet hater not long ago, but once I had it explained to me like this, it changed my outlook forever. If you were to accidentally get shit on your hands, would you just wipe off what y ou can with a paper towel or would you wash your hands? You’d wash them because it’d be disgusting not to! The same premise here so why do we treat our bottoms any different? They’re pretty inexpensive too. This one is just $40 right now and requires no electric hookup. Now do your butt a favor and get it squeaky clean.