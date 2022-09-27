Govee Space Heater | $80 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



The cooler months are on their way. You don’t need to spend them bundled up in ten blankets and sipping hot cocoa through chattering teeth. I mean, that does honestly sound a bit cozy, but maybe let’s aim to do it with one blanket and none of the shivering. Get yourself a Govee space heater for your bedroom, office, or living room. You can set a target temperature within the app to regulate the heat it’s producing automatically. Even connect it to Alexa or Google Assistant to start it up without taking your hands out from under the warm blanket. You can save $20 right now by clipping the coupon on the item page.