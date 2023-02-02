Warm Up With This Heated Towel Rack for $110

Wall Mount Electric Towel Warmer | $110 | 9% Off | Wayfair

If you only knew how affordable it was to improve stuff in your house. Well, that’s kind of my job to tell you, but if you only knew! For instance, this wall-mounted t owel warmer is only $110. Which is kind of ridiculous. Sure you’ll have to install it, but won’t it be worth it when you step out of a hot shower and into a hot towel? It’s fast-heating and has overheat protection, with a built-in timer so it knows how long to keep those towels hot for you. When I say fast heating, I mean like, three-to-five minutes: basically a quarter of your shower time. The size can hold hand towels, but it’s obviously best for two big bath sheets. H onestly, a hot shower is one of winter’s joys, and a hot towel only makes it better.