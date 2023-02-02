It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Warm Up With This Heated Towel Rack for $110

Get in dude, we're improving our bathrooms one fixture at a time.

By
Erin O'Brien
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Wall Mount Electric Towel Warmer | $110 | 9% Off | Wayfair
Wall Mount Electric Towel Warmer | $110 | 9% Off | Wayfair
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Wall Mount Electric Towel Warmer | $110 | 9% Off | Wayfair

If you only knew how affordable it was to improve stuff in your house. Well, that’s kind of my job to tell you, but if you only knew! For instance, this wall-mounted towel warmer is only $110. Which is kind of ridiculous. Sure you’ll have to install it, but won’t it be worth it when you step out of a hot shower and into a hot towel? It’s fast-heating and has overheat protection, with a built-in timer so it knows how long to keep those towels hot for you. When I say fast heating, I mean like, three-to-five minutes: basically a quarter of your shower time. The size can hold hand towels, but it’s obviously best for two big bath sheets. Honestly, a hot shower is one of winter’s joys, and a hot towel only makes it better.

Watch
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016
HomeHome Goods