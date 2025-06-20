Logo
The Very Best Deals at Walmart's Post-Prime Sale

Amazon's Prime Day may be over, but Walmart has tons of deals to shop to tide you over until Black Friday.

ByBrittany Vincent
Fall markdowns have officially landed at Walmart, and the savings are big enough to tempt anyone. Right now the Walmart October Deals event is dropping prices by as much as 50% across every aisle, from robot vacuums that clean for you to OLED TVs ready for movie marathons, plus everyday essentials like Crocs clogs and knit sleep pants.

Below you’ll find the standouts we're into, organized by category so you can jump straight to the good stuff. Act fast: many of these sale tags disappear once the event ends on October 12.

Home Goods

Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum | $208 | Walmart

An auto-empty base, laser mapping, and a low-profile body mean this bot tackles carpets and hard floors without supervision—then empties its own dustbin so you don’t have to.

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5-Qt Stand Mixer | $279 | Walmart

The tilt-head classic in Mineral Water Blue delivers 10 speeds for everything from cookie dough to whipped cream, and the stainless bowl pops straight into the dishwasher.

BISSELL Little Green Portable Cleaner | $79 | Walmart

Beloved for quick sofa and car clean-ups, this pint-size extractor lifts spills with strong suction and comes with its own trial-size stain-removal formula.

NapQueen Victoria 10" Queen Hybrid Mattress | $158 | Walmart

Gel-infused memory foam over edge-to-edge coils keeps sleepers cool and supported—shipped in a compact box that expands in hours.

EDX LED Full-Length Mirror with Lights | $54 | Walmart

An arched 60-by-16-inch frame, three color temperatures, and touch controls turn any bedroom or dorm into a selfie-ready space.

Bossin Massage Gaming Chair | $105 | Walmart

Built-in lumbar vibration, flip-up footrest, and a 155-degree recline help long sessions feel luxe—without the usual triple-digit splurge.

Tech

Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokémon Legends: Z-A Bundle | $499 | Walmart

Secure the hotly anticipated console-and-game combo before preorder allocations vanish.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE | $99 | Walmart

A wallet-friendly smartwatch that tracks heart rate, sleep, and workouts while lasting days on a single charge.

TCL 50" Q6 QLED 4K TV | $248 | Walmart

Quantum-dot color, Dolby Vision, and Google TV smarts deliver cinema-level picture quality for under $250.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 14" 2-in-1 | $429 | Walmart

Flip the 360-degree hinge from laptop to tablet, fire up the new Intel Core Ultra chip, and sketch with the included digital pen.

Backbone One USB-C Mobile Controller | $79 | Walmart

Snap your Android or iPhone 15 onto the grips and stream Xbox Cloud or PlayStation Remote titles with console-grade sticks and triggers.

LG 65" C5 OLED evo TV | $1,372.99 | Walmart

LG’s 2025 panel pairs pixel-level contrast with 144 Hz gaming chops—now more than $1,100 off list.

Fashion

Crocs Baya Clog | $24.99 | Walmart

Breathable ports and a featherweight build make these slip-ons the errand-running staple fans swear by.

Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Tote | $94 | Walmart

Vegan leather keeps the price low while twin slip pockets keep phones and keys at your fingertips.

Hanes 4-Pack Knit Sleep Pants | $17.97 | Walmart

Four soft cotton-blend lounge bottoms ring in at under five bucks each—perfect for cozy season.

Madden Girl Giia Gum-Sole Sneakers | $17.48 | Walmart

Retro styling, cushy insoles, and trending colorways give outfit-elevating vibes for the cost of lunch.

Buy at Walmart

