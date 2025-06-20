The Very Best Deals at Walmart's Post-Prime Sale

Fall markdowns have officially landed at Walmart, and the savings are big enough to tempt anyone. Right now the Walmart October Deals event is dropping prices by as much as 50% across every aisle, from robot vacuums that clean for you to OLED TVs ready for movie marathons, plus everyday essentials like Crocs clogs and knit sleep pants.

Below you’ll find the standouts we're into, organized by category so you can jump straight to the good stuff. Act fast: many of these sale tags disappear once the event ends on October 12.

An auto-empty base, laser mapping, and a low-profile body mean this bot tackles carpets and hard floors without supervision—then empties its own dustbin so you don’t have to.

The tilt-head classic in Mineral Water Blue delivers 10 speeds for everything from cookie dough to whipped cream, and the stainless bowl pops straight into the dishwasher.

Beloved for quick sofa and car clean-ups, this pint-size extractor lifts spills with strong suction and comes with its own trial-size stain-removal formula.

Gel-infused memory foam over edge-to-edge coils keeps sleepers cool and supported—shipped in a compact box that expands in hours.

An arched 60-by-16-inch frame, three color temperatures, and touch controls turn any bedroom or dorm into a selfie-ready space.

Built-in lumbar vibration, flip-up footrest, and a 155-degree recline help long sessions feel luxe—without the usual triple-digit splurge.

Secure the hotly anticipated console-and-game combo before preorder allocations vanish.

A wallet-friendly smartwatch that tracks heart rate, sleep, and workouts while lasting days on a single charge.

Quantum-dot color, Dolby Vision, and Google TV smarts deliver cinema-level picture quality for under $250.

Flip the 360-degree hinge from laptop to tablet, fire up the new Intel Core Ultra chip, and sketch with the included digital pen.

Snap your Android or iPhone 15 onto the grips and stream Xbox Cloud or PlayStation Remote titles with console-grade sticks and triggers.

LG’s 2025 panel pairs pixel-level contrast with 144 Hz gaming chops—now more than $1,100 off list.

Breathable ports and a featherweight build make these slip-ons the errand-running staple fans swear by.

Vegan leather keeps the price low while twin slip pockets keep phones and keys at your fingertips.

Four soft cotton-blend lounge bottoms ring in at under five bucks each—perfect for cozy season.

Retro styling, cushy insoles, and trending colorways give outfit-elevating vibes for the cost of lunch.