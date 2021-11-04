Early holiday shopping is never a bad idea, and this year it might be a necessity. With supply chain woes and shipping already a nightmare, now is the time to get to it. Walmart knows the early bird gets the ... deals. It’s releasing a few Black Friday sales each week starting today. Grab yourself a gift as well as your loved ones and save big now.



Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

Who has time to sweep? That’s especially true if you have kids and pets running around the house, tracking in dirt, dropping crumbs, and the family pupper shedding record amounts of winter fur. Just let a robot help. Eufy RoboVacs are a great alternative to Roomba, and the Eufy RoboVac 25C Robot Vacuum is a great fit, especially at today’s price. It falls to $99 for Black Friday. That’s 58% off, one of the strongest available in its lineup. It’ll clean anything from hardwood floors, rugs, and most carpet, has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration, and it can go up to 100 minutes before needing a charge or bin dump.

G/O Media may get a commission 58% off Eufy RoboVac 25C Robot Vacuum Triple brush cleaning and 3-step filtration.

High-capacity Li-Ion battery that delivers up to 100 minutes of power. Buy for $99 at Walmart

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

If you’re anticipating the New Year’s Resolution of getting fitter, Famistar’s W500C Powerful Folding Electric Treadmill is for you. This compact treadmill is ideal for running, jogging, interval training, and walking. Exercise that’s safe, easy, and convenient is ideal. Being able just to get up and start a run without leaving your house might be all the motivation you need. The easy-to-read digital display can track distance, speed, time, and calories. If you need help getting started, there are twelve preset programs to target specific goals you’ve set. This is an excellent item for apartments or small spaces as it folds up flat and can be hidden away. It’s also 66% off!

G/O Media may get a commission 66% off Famistar W500C Electric Folding Treadmill The unit folds up for flat compact storage.

12 preset programs and 3 different countdown modes. Buy for $340 at Walmart

Advertisement

You can feel it in the air, winter is here, and the days are colder and shorter. This is the perfect time for piping hot coffee. Secure java fix in the days to come for a steal with almost half off of this Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker. If you just drink a cup or two daily, then I probably don’t need to tell you how much time a Keurig can save you over a traditional coffee-maker. Be sure to snag some coffee or tea pods while you’re at; you are saving $32 after all.

G/O Media may get a commission 48% off Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker Brews K-Cup pods in under a minute!

Just insert a pod and select your desired cup brew size. Buy for $35 at Walmart

Advertisement

One of the world’s favorite online games is now one of the world’s favorite board games. Monopoly: Fortnite Edition is a great combo of two cool things. Loot chest cards are a fun upgrade and instead of money, players earn Health Points (HP). There are 27 outfits to pick from once you select your character, so all the variety from the video game is perfectly translated. The dice are action-based, so you will battle, build walls, and damage opponents. And just like on your phone, the last player standing wins. Up to seven pals can join in for your next game night.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $22 Monopoly: Fortnite Edition Board Game Features well-known locations as properties.

Claim locations, battle their opponents, and avoid the Storm to survive. Buy for $10 at Walmart

Advertisement

True wireless earbuds aren’t a necessity, but their convenience can’t be disputed. If you’re eyeing a good pair of buds, but need something that’s more Android-friendly and more affordable than Apple’s AirPods, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ are down to $59. These noise-canceling buds feature up to 25 hours of battery life, support for Google Assistant, Siri, and Amazon Alexa. These have solid sound quality, long battery life, and an appealing price for the shopping season.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $100 Samsung Galaxy Buds+ 22 hours of serious sound!

Selectively tune in or out environmental noise. Buy for $59 at Walmart

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is a great gift for a new homeowner. A little extra protection on your property can ease a lot of stress especially if you have to head back to work or travel. Night Owl’s 4-Camera Home Security System is 66% off in this sale and worth every penny for peace of mind. This Bluetooth digital video recorder comes with wired 4K UHD spotlight cameras and a pre-installed hard drive. Set up the entire system right on your smartphone or tablet. This means you can monitor it wherever you go. And all recordings are securely stored for convenience, easy access, and even downloadable. Instantly get alerts anytime, and the motion-activated spotlights all intruders, be they human or animal.

G/O Media may get a commission Night Owl 4-Camera Home Security System All recordings are securely stored.

Monitor and manage your security system in real-time from your mobile device. Buy for $175 at Walmart

Advertisement

Data storage is super important but doesn’t have to be difficult. This portable hard drive from Toshiba is $21 off and has a compact design for those working on the go, in small apartments, or even fast-paced college life. Being able to drag and drop files easily to save is perfect for the less technologically advanced. There is a 1TB capacity, and it connects quickly via USB.

G/O Media may get a commission 35% off Toshiba 1TB Portable HDD 4TB storage capacity.

Simply drag and drop to save your files. Buy for $39 at Walmart

Advertisement

Walmart has this 55" Class Roku TV dropping to $228 for the holidays, and we highly suggest you check it out. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen so far for this top seller. The 4K picture quality has four times the resolution of Full HD, so we expect you to fall in love more after every Netflix marathon. You’ll be watching all the Thanksgiving games like never before, thanks to high-quality, vibrant colors for a lifelike viewing experience. Is this Madden or the real thing? The built-in Roku allows for seamless access to all your streaming services and connects to any gaming console without issue. The remote is so simple even a parent or grandparent can figure it out.

G/O Media may get a commission SPECIAL BUY TCL 55" Class 4K Smart TV with Roku 4K resolution delivers stunning detail!

njoy the over 500,000 movies and TV episodes available to stream. Buy for $228 at Walmart

Advertisement

Advertisement

Air Fryers are still having a moment. If you’re looking for ways to make your junk food a little less unhealthy, pick up Emeril Lagasse’s Elite Home 5-Quart Air Fryer. Air fryers are ostensibly a convection oven that can achieve the crispiness of deep-frying without, well, all that oil. The result is crispy food without guilt. This model is a terrific alternative to the more expensive Ninja models. If you’ve got ample counter space, it’s worth a shot. With ten custom-cooking presets and smart temperature control, get perfectly crispy food each use, whether that’s fries, shrimp, or even a pizza. Air-bake delicious goods or even dehydrate fresh fruit for a healthy snack. Chef Emeril will even include a few of his recipes. It’s easy to clean and elevates every cooking experience for that home chef you know.

Advertisement

This convertible 2-in-1 HP Chromebook x360 will brighten the holiday for that loved one headed to college or still in high school. While it is designed for speed and efficiency, it’s also great for streaming movies after all papers are turned in. HP’s Chromebook can handle online gaming and has 8GB RAM and 64GB eMMC flash storage. Expect almost 14 hours of battery life on the go before needing to charge up again, so no worries about taking this to class. Grab it and save $120.