Wake Up Refreshed With Amazon’s Halo Rise

Amazon Halo Rise | $140 | Amazon

You know the phrase “sleep hygiene?” It’s a weird phrase, but it’s totally a thing. Sleep hygiene is all about the way you build your routines from night to morning, and the cool thing is, smart clocks can help with that. Amazon’s new Halo Rise is a next-gen smart clock that helps you wake up naturally, and fall asleep easier. The clock has LED lights that simulate sunrise and sunset , and has guided sleep meditations to choose from on the Halo app, if that’s your jam. Otherwise, this impressive clock can track your sleep quality using non-camera sensors report back on it—even noting movement, room temperature, and other disturbances that might interfere with sleep. With the app, you can check your sleep score and learn how to improve. Grab this new launch and rest up!