Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Headphones | $128 | Amazon

Sony’s Extra Bass noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones are on sale today only, with a $122 discount seeing them match their lowest historical price. Rtings thought these headphones were good commuter headphones, thanks to a very comfortable fit and nice, included hard case. Rtings also noted they offer heavier bass response than their predecessor, though active noise-canceling, while a nice inclusion this time around, was only middling in performance. They’re not going to be the ideal headphones for most audiophiles, but at $128, it sounds like you’re getting quite a bit of headphone for your dollar—I own the WH-XB900s, which preceded these headphones, and while I can’t speak to the noise-canceling ability of the new ones, and there are certainly other changes that I can’t speak to, I can say that if you like bass, the old ones go deep and will rattle your brain around in your noggin, so if these go even harder, great.